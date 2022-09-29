HNP Capital LLC Invests $732,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,223 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 176,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,763. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.