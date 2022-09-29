HNP Capital LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 324.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.76. 166,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,283. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.