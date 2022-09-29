HNP Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,612 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $220.51. The stock had a trading volume of 222,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,687. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

