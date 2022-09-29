HNP Capital LLC Buys 35,278 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 835.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

SO stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 230,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,275. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

