HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 13,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,632. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.