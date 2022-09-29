HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,440. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

