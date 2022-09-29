Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTCMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

