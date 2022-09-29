Hina Inu Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $542,341.00 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

