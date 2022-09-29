Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $264.00

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.19), with a volume of 227683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.32).

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.11. The company has a market cap of £408.27 million and a P/E ratio of -211.54.

Insider Activity

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Nicholas George acquired 9,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,449.49).

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

