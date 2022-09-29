HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.71

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 478071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.92.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.