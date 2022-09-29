Head-To-Head Survey: Safe-T Group (SFET) versus The Competition

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Safe-T Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million -$13.13 million -0.83 Safe-T Group Competitors $1.82 billion $284.88 million 23.13

Safe-T Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group. Safe-T Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group’s competitors have a beta of -8.93, indicating that their average stock price is 993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safe-T Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe-T Group Competitors 1665 11452 24456 534 2.63

Safe-T Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,231.56%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -101.13% -57.90% -44.38% Safe-T Group Competitors -81.47% -85.82% -8.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Safe-T Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safe-T Group competitors beat Safe-T Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

