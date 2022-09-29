Head-To-Head Contrast: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exscientia and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Exscientia currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.73%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million 26.64 -$67.70 million ($1.69) -4.76 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia.

Summary

Exscientia beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

