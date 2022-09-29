Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.