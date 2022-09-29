Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Up 73.7% in September

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.8 %

HROWL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

