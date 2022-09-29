Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.30.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDIUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
