Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDIUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

