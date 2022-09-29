Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

