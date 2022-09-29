Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

NYSE APO opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

