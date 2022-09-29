Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.