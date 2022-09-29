Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,726.88 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.04 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,917.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,030.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.