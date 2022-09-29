Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

