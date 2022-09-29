Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,016 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 48,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $216,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.4% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

