Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.02 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s launch date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

