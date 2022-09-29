Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.