Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,201.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,201 ($14.51) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($24.17), with a volume of 254671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,060 ($24.89).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.18) to GBX 2,435 ($29.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 1,820 ($21.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,293.50 ($27.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3,145.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,171.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,235.59.

In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 5,754 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,246 ($27.14), for a total value of £129,234.84 ($156,156.16).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

