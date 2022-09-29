Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.