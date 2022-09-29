Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 9,405 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 0.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

