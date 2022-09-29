Hall Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem Stock Down 2.4 %

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

XYL stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

