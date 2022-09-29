Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Enviva accounts for 1.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Enviva worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $43,814,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $37,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 3,181.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 235,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 228,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 4,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,319. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.