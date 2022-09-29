Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys 18,870 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 893,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.