Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Halfords Group stock remained flat at $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

HLFDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

