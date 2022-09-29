GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $880,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,615. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.