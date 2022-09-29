GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after acquiring an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after acquiring an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,961. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

