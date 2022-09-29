GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,346 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,617. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

