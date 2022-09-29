GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 33,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

