GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,606. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

