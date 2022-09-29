GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,283. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

