GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 196.8% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,085. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.