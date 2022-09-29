GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,291 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in V.F. by 206.1% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 172,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

