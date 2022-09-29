GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.17. 100,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

