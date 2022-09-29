Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is Moneda USA Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Moneda USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,267 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. makes up 5.9% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneda USA Inc. owned 0.10% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Benchmark cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

TV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

