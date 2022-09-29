Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 3.3%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €19.87 ($20.28) and last traded at €20.04 ($20.45). 26,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.72 ($21.14).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) target price on Grenke in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Grenke in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Grenke Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $864.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.06.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

