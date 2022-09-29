Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,011. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at $163,600,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,600,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

