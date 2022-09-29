Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $400.00 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

