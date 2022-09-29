Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 204,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,644,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

