Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

