Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 928,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,705,000 after acquiring an additional 197,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on WES. Wolfe Research started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of WES opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 3.02. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

