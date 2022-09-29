Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.97 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4,601.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,169 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

