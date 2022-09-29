Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 338,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,942,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,452,000 after acquiring an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

