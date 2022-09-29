Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.