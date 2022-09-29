Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,069 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of USAI stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

